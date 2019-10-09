Bayelsa Guber: Dickson insists APC lacks presence to win election

By Samuel Oyadongha

BAYELSA State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, has reiterated his position that the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the state lacks the political structure and presence to win the November 16 gubernatorial election.

Dickson in a statement stated this in Yenagoa while inaugurating the Peoples Democratic Party Grassroots Movement from Brass and Yenagoa Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the APC was putting its hope on luring members of the PDP to its fold with money and fake promises which would fail them and urged party faithful and the electorates not to be deceived by the antics of the party.

According to him, the opposition party lacks the structure to adequately mobilise support to wrest power from the PDP, noting that a crushing defeat waits for them at the poll.

“I want you to take the message to our people about the antics of the APC. The original founders of the APC, even those who worked for former Governor Chief Timipre Sylva in this state are not with their current flag bearer. There are more grievances in the APC and they are not doing anything about it.

“They are concerned about using Federal position and monies that they have, making promises and luring people, PDP stakeholders. “Defectors do not win elections, political parties win elections, parties with structures and superior strategies and planning win elections,” he said.

The Governor had earlier in the day received a prominent member of his party and former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area, Mr Tolu Amatu, who defected to the APC three days ago.

Dickson expressed the confidence that his party would sweep the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

He thanked them for their continued support for his administration in the past seven years and charged them to mobilise support in the various units, wards and communities and work with INEC and security forces to protect their votes during the poll.