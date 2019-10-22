By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Over 1,000 kinsmen of the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, late Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha in Amassoma community on Monday threw their weight behind the candidacy of the PDP standard-bearer, Senator Douye Diri for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Earlier, the State Council of Traditional Rulers had given its royal blessings to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Douye Diri.

Commercial activities were temporarily halted in the university community as the natives including the students of the state-owned Niger Delta University turned out in large numbers to receive the campaign train of Senator Diri.

Displaying placards with inscriptions such as “Amassoma is for PDP,” “Say no to APC” among others, the army of supporters said the PDP administration has impacted positively on the people of not only Amassoma community but the entire Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.

They assured that the community would give the PDP bloc votes come November 16.

The Vice-Chairman of the Southern Ijaw local government area, Pastor Perkins Ogede warned APC against dropping the name of late Chief Alamieyeseigha to curry political favour.

He said that even in death Chief Alamieyeseigha did not believe in the political ideology of the APC.

According to him, “the APC should stop using the name of late Chief Alamieyeseigha to curry political favour.

“Everything in Amassoma, the Alamieyeseigha country home was provided for by the PDP.

“No other party brought a bucket of water to Amassoma. It is a shame and act of betrayal on the part of the APC to make wrong and deceitful claims.

“They are using late Alamieyeseigha’s name having forgotten that DSP Alamieyeseigha never believed in the APC. Don’t be deceived by the name dropping of late Alamieyeseigha.

“Alamieyeseigha is PDP. It is a betrayal of Ijaw ideals and culture for someone to even think APC. Bayelsa is for PDP.”

Also in his solidarity speech, the immediate past Director of Protocol, Government House, Mr. Joseph Akedesuo disclosed that Chief Alamieyeseigha was harassed and threatened with arrest overtrump of charges due to his decision not to join APC.

In his address, the standard-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator Douye Diri promised to open up most of the communities in the local government by roads for economic development, if elected into office on November 16, 2019.

Senator Diri stated that he would build on the gains of the Restoration led administration of Senator Seriake Dickson.

Meantime, the State Council of Traditional Rulers has given its royal blessings to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Douye Diri.

Senator Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ehwrujakpor, alongside members of the campaign team visited the secretariat of the traditional rulers’ council in Yenagoa to intimate the royal fathers of their decision to run for the office of governor and deputy before they attended the Amassoma rally.

The chairman of the Council, HRM King Alfred Diete Spiff, who led other traditional rulers across the state to receive the PDP candidates described the visit as a symbol of respect for the traditional institution.

He charged Senator Diri to work hand in hand with the Federal Government in ensuring the review of the 1999 constitution to give recognition to the traditional institution.

King Diete Spiff said this became imperative due to the contributions of the traditional rulers to the sustenance of peace in their respective domains and the socio-economic development of the country.

He said the review of the 1999 contribution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was long overdue.

In his address, Senator Diri expressed his readiness to tap into the wealth of experience of the traditional rulers in ensuring the growth of the state economy.

He said “My respected elders, many of you prior to this time had served the state and indeed our country in various capacities.

“Your wealth of experience and connection will be needed in repositioning the state economy.”

Diri assured that if elected, the welfare of the traditional rulers would be his topmost priority “in appreciation of their sacrifices and roles as custodians of our culture and tradition.”

vanguard