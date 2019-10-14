Bayelsa Guber: 867, 088 persons to vote as INEC display Voter register

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared that a total of 867, 088 registered voters will cast their votes in the November 16 Bayelsa State Governorship Election.

The INEC National Commissioner, in charge of Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers State, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, disclosed this in Yenagoa yesterday at the official display and presentation of INEC Voter Register to the forty-five political parties contesting the election in the state

Agbamuche-Mbu, who also presented the soft copies to the parties explained that the document revealed the number of registered voters in each polling unit, registration area, and local government areas.

According to her, the exercise is, “to enable eligible voters to check their details and know the location of their polling units.”She also called on the political parties to submit the names of their party agents to the Commission not later than 14 days before the election.

In his remarks, Director of Voters Registry in the Commission, Iro Gambo, pointed out that that a total of 923, 182 voters were registered in Bayelsa after the end of the 2017 and 2018 Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise but only 867, 088 voters were able to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

Gambo, who was represented by Mr. Paul Ayaeze, said the PVCs were made available for collection during the nationwide CVR exercise at LGA level between April 2017 and August 2018, adding that, the number of uncollected PVCs are 33, 974.

vanguard