Bayelsa Election: APC, PDP re-enact rivalry in ‘war of words’ ahead of Nov. 16 polls

Ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has re-enacted rivalry in ‘war of words’ as they canvass for votes.

Sen. Douye Diri, PDP candidate had on Tuesday raised alarm, when he met with the United Kingdom and U.S. officials on advocacy for peaceful polls in Bayelsa, that the rival APC was not ready for peaceful polls but to deploy violence.

The APC in a reaction accused the PDP in Bayelsa of trying to foster panic in the state to prepare the grounds for a state government-sponsored violence ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship election.

The party’s Publicity Secretary and Secretary, Mr Doifie Buokoribo, stated this on Thursday in Yenagoa in reaction to allegations of poll rigging and violence by the Bayelsa PDP Chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas.

APC also accused Gov. Seriake Dickson and his party of engaging in “a dress rehearsal for their own usual electoral violence and polls robbery”.

APC described the allegations by PDP as “the ranting of a panic-stricken party rocked by greed and fear of failure owing to its own poor performance.”

“It is clear to the people of Bayelsa and, indeed, Nigeria that the Peoples Democratic Party in the state is in a terrible panic mood.

“Raising false alarm is only a way of managing their anxiety.

“False accusation and panic-mongering have been their signature election eve dress rehearsal for violence and electoral manipulation.

“Ahead of Nov. 16, PDP in the state is engaged in another full-scale practice before the launch of their terror assault on our electoral democracy.

“The party seems even more desperate this time.

“Hit by a wave of defections and imminent consequence of its poor performance, PDP in Bayelsa is nervous. And it has entered a persecution complex mode.

“But, unfortunately for them, their strategy has become an old joke to Bayelsans.

“Let us reiterate that APC is not distracted by PDP’s antics ahead of the governorship election. We remain focused on.

“We are on the ballot to win. The mood of Bayelsa currently accords with our message. And we will win.” APC stated.

