Bauchi gov appoints new commissioner, HoS others, charges them to deliver for the people

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi has sworn in a newly appointed commissioner, Adamu Manu, the Acting Head of Civil Service Ahmed Ma’aji and several other appointees.

Speaking at the occasion held in Bauchi on Wednesday, the governor described the swearing-in of the appointees as part of his administration’s collective resolve to build viable machinery of government capable of meeting the challenges of repositioning the state.

The governor said in order to consolidate and improve on his administration’s achievements, the administration would refocus, rededicate and redirect the resources so as to achieve the set objectives.

He pointed out that civil service is the veritable machinery for the execution of government programmes while he observed that the sector needs to be dynamic and keep pace with time and modernity.

The governor who charged his appointees to shun corruption urged them to embrace the principles of equity, fairness, and justice in the discharge of their duties.

“I urge you all (members of the State Executive Committee) to shun corruption and waste of resources. embrace discipline, hard work, loyalty as you work towards addressing the needs of our people.

“The special advisers are the main thrust of my administration. They must work to improve the standard of living of people especially the rural dwellers who constitute the majority. As for the permanent secretaries, they must live above board and lead by example in their behavior and conduct and cooperate and work for hand in hand with their chief executives,” he said.

READ ALSO: Bauchi governor constitutes panel to probe ghost workers

Those who also made the list include; Isa Babayo Tilde, Special Adviser Hajj Affairs, Baffa Haruna Disina, Special Adviser, Political Affairs, Brig. Gen. Marcus Kokko Yake, Special Adviser, Security, while Zainab Rufa’i was appointed as Special Adviser on Domestic NGOs and Community Development.

Meanwhile, Usman Kawu, Mohammed Abdulkadir, Abubakar Abdu, Bako Mohammed, and Saleh Kafi were appointed as permanent secretaries.

vanguard