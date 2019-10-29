Basement Africa rolls out support for young entertainers in Nigeria

By Esther Onyegbula

Basement Africa, an indigenous entertainment outfit, Tuesday said, it will leverage on it partnership with stakeholders in the entertainment industry to support young entertainer in Nigeria.

This came as the company unveils it discovering music talents concert which will take place in Delta State.

The concert includes a basement talent search, aimed at discovering music talents in the state, will attract a grand prize of one million naira, record deal amongst others.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, Executive Director of Basement Africa, Onovughakpo Okiemute, said: “The mandate of the entertainment company is to bring quality entertainment to the State, using their corporate experience to attract sponsors and partner investors towards making the entertainment industry in the State a world class industry.

“Delta State over time has been regarded as the birth place of entertainment industry in the Nigeria, given that most “A” list entertainers in the Nigerian entertainment industry either had been born, migrated at early age, or schooled in the State.

“Warri city for instance, is arguably the home to home grown comedy in Nigeria, with so much reference to the city during a comedian’s performance, or an experience that took place in the City of Warri.

“Over time, government has tried to annex the potentials of these raw talents through talent hunts, but it has paid little, as entertainment is not the priority of government and their efforts can only be appreciated through a well-structured private partnership.

“To this end, an indigenous entertainment outfit, has decided to palliate government effort in this regard, by staging world class events that will attract the much needed corporate sponsorship and direct/ indirect foreign investment both in tourism and other sectors of the State.”

“The State has an abundant raw material of talent and will be a worthy investment for any wise business minded brand in the State to invest. We will also use this medium to unveil other projects which will be taking place as series towards achieving the company’s vision.

“This includes a Basement talent search which is aimed at discovering music talents in the state and will attract a grand prize of one million naira, record deal and an opportunity to perform on same stage with Nigerian international music sensation Davido at the Davido live in Concert Asaba invasion slated for Nov 30th at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.

“Young Deltans should never give up hope in the pursuit of a career in the entertainment industry, because help is closer than before.”

