BARKA JUMAH: Allah is ever in control

On 1:52 pmIn Facing The Ka'ababy

By Ishola balogun

Be it at times of wellness or illness, rise and fall, success or failure, joy or sadness; Allah’s ever in control. He’s all-knowing. Not a leaf falls without His knowledge.

How, in fact, do we daily prepare to share in the immensity of His powers? And how do we partake in the awesomeness of His goodness and the majesty of His graces? Hail Him. Praise Him. Don’t ever shift from Him. Do good always. Always chant, “Alhamdulillah”; thank you, God.

May His peace stay with you like the ceaseless clouds hurrying across the sky. Allah shall ever be pleased with you; and His graces bathe you and all yours through this perilous world to the eternity of joyful serenity in the hereafter.

Happy jumat. ‘— Dr. Adewale Adeeyo, OON

