Barca teen star, Ansu Fati eligible for Spain

After a quite dramatic start to the 2019/20 season, 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati can now officially represent the Spanish national team.

Following his arrival onto the senior stage with Los Cules in the absence of Lionel Messi, the teenage star was an immediate target for the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) as they looked to secure a talented footballer for the future.

FIFA received all the information on the player’s case that they requested, and after he gained Spanish nationality in September, the process was all but a formality.

The idea within the RFEF was for Fati to be immediately involved in the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil, however, he’s now expected to represent the Under-21 team in November for fixtures against Germany and Montenegro.

Source: Marca

Vanguard News