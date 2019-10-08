Barca sack U-19 head coach, Victor Valdes

Barcelona revealed on Monday it has relieved Victor Valdes of his duty as the head coach of its Juvenil (U-19) team.

Valdes returned to Camp Nou to take charge of the U19s back in July, five years after ending his time at the club as a player.

The 37-year-old rose through the La Masia ranks before earning legendary status at the club during a trophy-laden 12-year spell in the senior team, winning six La Liga titles and three European Cups.

He was expected to oversee the development of Barca’s next generation of stars, but his coaching stint has been cut short prematurely.

Widespread reports have suggested that Valdes and the club’s director of youth, Kluivert, do not see eye to eye, with friction between the pair reaching boiling point over the last week.

According to Goal report, Valdes did not appear on the sidelines during Barca U19’s 2-1 win at Gimnastic de Tarragona on Saturday and he has been officially dismissed on Monday morning.

Barcelona have released a statement on their website, which reads: “FC Barcelona has told Víctor Valdes that he is no longer the coach of Juvenil A and belonging to the Club.

“Artiga Franc, until now coach of Juvenil B and in the Masia since 2010, becomes the coach of Juvenil A.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.