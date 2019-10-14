Banjo Adegbohungbe appointed Deputy Managing Director, Coronation Merchant Bank Lagos, Nigeria

PRESS RELEASE

The Board of Directors of Africa’s leading financial institution; Coronation Merchant Bank limited has announced the appointment of Banjo Adegbohungbe as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank. Prior to his elevation, Banjo was the Executive Director responsible for Compliance; Operations; Information Technology; Digital Channels and Administrative Divisions of the bank.

Banjo began his career at Citibank Nigeria (formerly Nigeria International Bank Ltd) and rose through the ranks to become an Assistant General Manager in charge of the bank’s Trade Operations – a position he occupied before joining Access Bank in March 2007 as a Deputy General Manager. During his time at Access Bank, he served in various leadership capacities as Group Head, Global Trade; Group Head, Global Payments and Group Head, Corporate Operations. In 2011, he was promoted to General Manager before eventually joining Coronation Merchant Bank in 2018 as Executive Director.

He is a seasoned banker with over 26 years of banking experience, covering various aspects of banking including Technology, Payments, International Trade, Fixed Income, Loans, Process Improvement and Product Management. He holds an MBA from the International Institute for Management (IMD), Switzerland and is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife where he earned a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering. He is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and has also attended several executive management and banking specific developmental programs in leading educational institutions around the world.

Announcing the new appointment, the Chairman of Coronation Merchant Bank, Mr. Babatunde Folawiyo stated that: “During his time with us, Banjo has distinguished himself in service to the organization and contributed immensely to the overall growth of the Bank. I am confident his appointment will further strengthen and position the Bank for improved performance”

Coronation Merchant Bank was established to fill the gap in a long-underserved market segment, seeking to address the need for long term capital across key sectors of the economy. The Bank offers Investment and Corporate Banking; Private Banking/Wealth Management and Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clients.Driven by its vision of becoming Africa’s premier investment Bank, CoronationMB has been the recipient of numerous International and National awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank by Global Banking & Finance Review and Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook Awards .

Corporate Communications