Banditry: Panel indicts five Zamfara Emirs, soldiers

The committee on finding solutions to banditry in Zamfara State, on Friday said it has concrete evidence that five Emirs in the state were complicit in the spate of banditry in which 6,319 men and women were killed.

The Chairman of the committee and former Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, also said 33 district and several village heads were also working with the bandits.

Abubakar, who made the disclosure while submitting the committee’s report to Governor Bello Matawalle in Gusau, did not publicly name the traditional rulers.

He added that 10 soldiers, some policemen and civil servants were discovered to have had their hands smeared in the banditry which lasted about a decade in the state.

The former IGP, however, said some security personnel and one emir distinguished themselves creditably in the protection of the people.

He said the committee had recommended that the emir be conferred with national honour while the officers should be promoted to their next ranks.

Abubakar said the 300-page report would be relevant to other state governments and the Federal Government in addressing security issues in the country.

The committee was inaugurated by Governor Matawalle in July and its investigation covered between June 2011 and May 2019. (NAN)

Vanguard