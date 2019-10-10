Ban eating on public transport to curb obesity ―British CMO advises

The government should put children’s health before companies’ profits, says the outgoing chief medical officer in a hard-hitting report calling for tough action against junk food, including a ban on eating and drinking on public transport, to tackle obesity.

Dame Sally Davies, in her final report as CMO for England, said: “Today’s children are drowning in a flood of unhealthy food and drink options, compounded by insufficient opportunities for being active.

“I want to see our children’s health, not companies’ profits, put at the forefront of government policy. It is every child’s right to live in a world that promotes, not harms, their health.”

Among the recommendations are banning on promoting and advertising junk food, which would prevent deals such as that just struck between the England and Wales Cricket Board and KP Snacks, according to Guardian UK report.

She also called for a ban on eating and drinking on public transport with exceptions for drinking fresh water and eating and drinking for medical conditions.

In addition, she recommended price hikes through VAT changes on junk foods high in salt, sugar or fat, with the option of plain packaging as there is for cigarettes.

Vanguard News Nigeria.