Bald is Beautiful, a group exhibition of paintings and mixed media, opened yesterday, 12 October 2019, at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Nine artists are participating in the exhibition with three works each. The artists are Joseph Bidemi, Oluwole Omofemi, Olasunkanmi Oyelusi, Chukwumezie, Dada, Olatunde, Babatunde, Olayombo and Osanyemi.

Bald is Beautiful is a special exhibition given to support and create awareness about cancer survivors and those still battling with it

.

Explaining the connection between the exhibition theme and cancer, Mrs. Patty Chidiac Mastrogiannis, Founder & Director of Alexis Galleries said “Bald is Beautiful is our way of saying your hair (which some cancer patients lose as a result of chemotherapy treatment) does not define you. We are hoping to do this show every year. “

In line with what has become a tradition of charity with Alexis Galleries, a portion of the proceeds from Bald is Beautiful will be donated to BRICON Foundation, an NGO which counsels, educates, assists and advocates for cancer patients and their families.

Some of the artworks being showcased are “Warrior”, “Inner Strength”, “Blossom” by Babatunde; “Nothing can determine my joy” 1,2,3 by Olasunkanmi Oyelusi; “Hot shot I am”, “I believe I will dance again”, “Because heyday is near” by Samuel Olayombo; and “Not child’s play”, “Yes we can”, and “Stronger together” by David Olatunde.

Speaking with Vanguardduring the press preview of Bald is Beautiful, Abigail Simon-Hart, co-founder of the BRICON Foundation and cancer survivor said to breast cancer patients who had, or need to have hysterectomy (the cutting off of the breasts to prevent further spread of breast cancer): “Not having breast or hair does not make you less of a woman. Whatever you need to do to stay alive, do it. It is women who are alive that take care of children and the home.”

Abigail, who herself has had hysterectomy said some women would ask her what a woman who has no breasts would look like, and she would tell them: “If you want to know what a woman who has had hysterectomy looks like, look at me.”

Bald is Beautiful is sponsored by Tiger, Pepsi, Indomie, Mikano, Delta Airline, Amarula, Nederburg, Cobranet Internet Service Provider, Cool FM, Wazobia TV, The Guardian, Art Café and The Homestores Limited.