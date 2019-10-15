AXA Mansard advocates sound financial management for women

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, has said that the financial decisions that women need to make in their journey as professionals, entrepreneurs or businesswomen are very vital and should be properly managed at the start through to their retirement.

Head of Business Development at AXA Mansard Pensions Limited, Mrs Naomi Aduku made the assertion when the company partnered with LagosMums to hold the 6th edition of its annual Parenting Conference and exhibition.

Aduku said, “It is safe to say that women have become an important market for the insurance and financial services sector. Whether as entrepreneurs or heads of household, women now make financial decisions more than they used to. Women own one-third of the world’s businesses, and their average income in emerging markets continues to increase.

As such, the financial decisions that women need to make in their journey as professionals, entrepreneurs or businesswomen are very vital and should be properly managed at the start through to their retirement. This is why AXA Mansard Pensions is proud to be a part of this event which encourages engagement of women in various works of life. AXA sees women as valuable clients and employees and will continue to be their trusted partner.”

The annual event has become a popular way for mothers to meet, network, share experiences, talk about parenting, discuss ways to achieve work-life balance and many more activities.

Vanguard