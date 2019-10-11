Aviation ministry requests N10bn to fix Enugu airport

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika Thursday disclosed that the ministry of aviation has made a request for a special grant of N10 billion to President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the reconstruction of the runways of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The minister made the disclosure at an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives committee on aviation.

He also said that there is structural damage at the airport that required the reconstruction work.

He told the committee that the ministry had made a formal request for the approval of N10 billion from President Muhammadu Buhari for the reconstruction work at the airport.

He further hinted that they had negotiated with the contractor and made payment of the initial bill of quantities for the contract sum and added that the presidential grant is required to complete the repairs.

Sirika explained that there is also a Nexim Bank loan for the reconstruction of the airport and added that work would be completed before the end of December 2019.

Also addressing the lawmakers, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mallam Hassan Musa said that plans are at an advanced stage to concession the four international airports: Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kano and Lagos.

He further informed that the ministry is working at unveiling an Aviation Master plan that would ensure total reformation and reconstruction of the nation’s airports.

According to him, there are also plans are on the way for the establishment of an aerospace university and a national carrier.

On the challenges militating against safety and security of air passengers, he said that poor facilities, lack of manpower and high cost of Aviation fuel are the major challenges in the industry

Chairman of the House Committee Hon. Nnolim Nnaji and other lawmakers told the minister that the House is worried over non-commencement of the rehabilitation work at the airport.

He said that aviation is the gateway to the nation’s economy and that Enugu Int’l airport is strategic for it is the gateway to the southeast region and other parts of the country.

