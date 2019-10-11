Breaking News
Aubameyang grabs EPL player of the month for September

Inform Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for September after scoring five goals in four matches.

Arsenal and Gabon striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

The Arsenal striker topped an eight-man shortlist after a vote by the public, as well as by the 20 club captains and a panel of football experts.

Aubameyang’s goals during September were worth five points to Arsenal – he scored twice in their 2-2 draw at Watford, the equalisers in draws with Tottenham and Manchester United and the late winner with a free-kick against Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old – who was the joint Golden Boot winner last season – now has seven goals for the campaign, which puts him behind only Tammy Abraham and Sergio Aguero in the scorers’ charts.

It is the second time Aubameyang has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month – the first came almost exactly a year ago, in October 2018.

