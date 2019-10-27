By Joseph Erunke

THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Sunday, said it was worried over the delay by the Supreme Court to set up panel to hear appeal brought before it by former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 presidential election against his opponent and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.

This came as it threatened that it would “declare a total lack of confidence in any panel constituted in violation of the age-long order of seniority” of the apex court.

The coalition, in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said it was concerned about the development, given that only 15 days was let to the deadline given by the constitution for judgment in such appeal.

“This development is very worrisome to the opposition political parties as critical stakeholders in the nation’s democracy,” it said.

CUPP added: “We can only, therefore, infer that this lingering delay in constituting the panel is capable of compromising the interest of opposition Coalition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in view of the fact that we have information that the alleged pressure for the composition of a panel in order of convenience and in violation of the age-long order of seniority is still alive and if allowed to succeed will destroy public confidence on the Apex Court in view of the challenging environment we are operating in.”

