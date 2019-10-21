Breaking News
Atiku’s aide to Nigerians: Don’t expect much from 9th NASS

Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Segun Sowunmi, on Monday urged Nigerians to keep their expectations of the 9th National Assembly low to avert a possible disappointment.

National Assembly
Sowunmi stated this in a chat with our correspondent, saying like the legislature, the judicial arm must provide sufficient guard against executive excesses of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said the majority of seats won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the National Assembly makes the legislature an appendage of the executive, stressing that as a result, the legislature is gradually losing its independence.

He said: “The presidency in Nigeria is considered as one of the most powerful in the world. The Nigerian President is like a god of some sort. The National Assembly and the judiciary are the organs that should normally help the presidency to understand that he is only a first among equals and that he is not bigger than the constitution or the generality of the people.

“Unfortunately, this 9th National Assembly that have momentarily achieved some kind of majority (the ruling party) acts and behave as though they are a graceful appendage of the kitchen cabinet or the cabal of President Buhari because, yes an Assembly can be professional without being unruly, but an Assembly cannot by any means begin to act as if it is a cheerleader of the President.”

 

