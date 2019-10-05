By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, has enjoined stakeholders in the education sector to give premium to the girl child education by pushing for a waiver of tuition fees for girls to increase enrolment in secondary schools.

Taraba state chairman of ASUSS, Sule Abasu who on the occasion of World Teachers Day made the passionate appeal to government and other stakeholders on Saturday, stressed that educating the girl child remains key in all facets.

According to him, “agitators of education in present-day situation demand that girl child education should be given paramount attention with all seriousness it deserves because educating a girl child today means educating the entire nation.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that women in ASUSS in Taraba state consider it very necessary to give priority to the education of women in the society.

“I, therefore, call on other sister Unions to emulate the vision of Women in ASUSS in the pursuit of the Girl Child Education in Taraba state and country at large.”

Abasu further called on Taraba state government to complement efforts of the Federal Government in strengthening secondary education across the country, by establishing a state teaching service commission, which he noted had already been approved at the Federal level.

He also pleaded for the upgrade of committed teachers in the state to the status of ‘tutor general’ which according to him is equivalent to the position of Permanent Secretary in the civil service.

Source: NAN