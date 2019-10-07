ASUSS appeals to FG over plight and rehabilitation of 483,692 Benue IDPs

Says Benue humanitarian crisis worst than situation in North East

By Peter Duru

Makurdi- The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, has appealed to the federal government to commence the process of rehabilitating the over 483,692 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Benue state who are stranded in IDPs camps and in dire need of help.

Benue State Chairman of ASUSS/National President of the union, Comrade Samuel Oyigocho made the call yesterday at Abagena IDPs camp where he led officials of the union to donate 65 bags of brown beans to the IDPs to mark the World Teachers’ Day Celebration in the state.

He lamented that the federal government had paid little attention to the humanitarian crisis in Benue state, “meanwhile the situation in Benue is worst than what you have in the North East but Benue seemed abandoned by the federal government.

“We recall that a year ago, the Vice President was in the IDPs camp and promised that the federal government would rehabilitate the communities destroyed by armed herdsmen, we appeal to the government to fulfill that promise to enable the exhausted IDPs go back home.”

He said the relief materials came from Benue state Secondary School Teachers to alleviate the plight of the IDPs and also compliment the state government’s efforts at catering for their needs.

Receiving the relief materials, the Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mr. Emmanuel Shior decried the IDPs situation in the state adding, “what we have here is similar to what we have in the North East.

“Regrettable the federal government is not paying attention to the IDPs situation in Benue, though the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, is lending support but it is not enough nor near the minimal needs of the IDPs.

“We are currently catering for almost 500,000 IDPs which is a huge financial burden on the state government and the implication is that funds meant for development projects are channeled to the needs of the IDPs. It is a huge challenge and we urgently need help.”