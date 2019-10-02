Assembly passes Edo sport commission bill

The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the bill for a law to establish the State Sports Commission.

This followed the consideration of a report by the House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports at the committee of the whole.

The motion to consider the bill was moved by the House Leader, Mr Roland Astros and seconded by Mr Henry Okhuarobo, representing lkpefa Oklahoma constituency.

During clause by clause consideration of the bill, the house passed 30 sections of the bill with few amendments.

The bill stipulates chairman and the members of the governing board of the commission shall hold office for a period of 4 years which can be renewed.

The commission is expected to formulate and implement sports policies that will encourage the development of school sports among others in the state.

The bill for a law to amend the Privatisation and Commercialisation law 2000 of the state was also been passed by the house.

Meanwhile, the house has confirmed Mr Benjamin Iyase as commissioner designate in the state.

The request to confirm the nominee was contained in a letter sent by Gov. Godwin Obaseki on Sept. 19.(NAN)

Vanguard