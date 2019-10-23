Askia gets Civil Society Performance Award

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has received an award of performance from the Centre for Peace, Transparency and Accountability, CPTA, together with Civil Society Groups for Good Governance.

Presenting the award to the DESOPADEC boss, Tuesday, at his office, the CPTA executive director, Patrick Ogheneyore in company of other members of the group, stated that the award was in acknowledgement of his (Askia) track record of excellent leadership and humanitarian approach to governance.

On his part, president, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic said they had not come to present the certificate of performance to Askia simply because he is the DESOPADEC MD, but because they had kept track of his exploits over the years and have agreed that he deserves the honour.





According to him, “the certificate was to encourage the MD to up his game, as well as to encourage him to use technology to bring positive change to DESOPADEC as an ambassador of good leadership and a proven strategist.”

He also thanked the MD for being an outstanding leader and promised to stand by him throughout his tenure as managing director of the commission.

In his response, while accepting the award, Chief Askia thanked them for taking note of his contribution to governance and for the lofty award of excellence embedded in the certificate of performance issued him.

He also recalled the initial frosty relationship between civil societies and the DESOPADEC board which he said has now developed into a cordial one.

The event was witnessed by the DESOPADEC Executive Director, Social Services, Leonard Anoka, Executive Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Shedrack Agidiga, departmental heads of finance, Louis Ajieh alongside his media and public affairs counterpart, Mrs Chinenye Ezonfade.

VANGUARD