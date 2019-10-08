As we celebrate 59 years of nationhood…

By KENNY OKOTIE

October 1, 2019, our country, Nigeria, attained 59 years of nationhood. What a milestone!

We thank the Almighty God for life and for keeping us all as one indivisible country despite our numerous challenges.

How have we fared? Have we met the dreams and aspirations of our founding fathers? CERTAINLY NOT! At 59, where we are presently as a nation is so dismal, discouraging and nothing to be proud of. At this 59, we have been like a rudderless ship without a clear course, drifting on a lonely sea. It’s a monumental disgrace to think of it realistically.

What went wrong? Of course, a lot has gone wrong and still going wrong on account of both the rulers and the ruled. We are still crawling. This is our so-called giant of Africa that cannot boast of a continuous 10 hours of uninterrupted electricity supply. We are still engulfed and estranged in religious bigotry, ethnicity and all the negative vices you can think of as far as your mind can fathom.

Nigerians wake up! This is the 21st century. Let us begin to think of those attributes that inevitably bind us together as one indivisible entity rather than those things that divide us. There’s absolute strength and unity in diversity. No man can play God. God in His infinite wisdom brought us together for a purpose.

If you will ask, did God make a mistake? NEVER! God is a master planner who sees the end from the beginning and He calls forth those things that were as though they be not. Now tell me, which of the religions preach violence? Which says you should not love your neighbour as yourself? And which also say you should not give a helping hand to the poor or those in need? Come to think of it, the older generation have failed us. They encouraged corruption which is the bane of our current predicament. They are in the habit of saying one thing and doing the opposite.

If your tribes man is not chosen for a particular position, everything is then wrong with whoever eventually gets that position. Is this how we are going to live? Haba! What has gone wrong with us! If a particular political party doesn’t win an election, the other parties then see everything wrong with that party. I do hope the Digital Natives of this 21st century would not fall into this trap.

Although, they too have their own deficiencies. Like I often say, no man is perfect or thorough. There is always the good and the bad sides; as long as the bad does not out weigh the good sides.

As far back 1960s and ’70s, you could conveniently live in any part of the country. And even contest elective positions in such a foreign location. Now, what obtains? Yours sincerely schooled at Government College Ughelli in Delta State in the mid ’70s. There, ethical values and moral norms were inculcated in us. We lived in absolute brotherhood.

Tribes and religion were utterly down played to a non-existent level. Some students even came from the North on an exchange programme. We blended fully. Now, our dearly beloved country is being fragmented with each zone claiming relevance. The same old folks are the architect of this once again. How long shall we live in their skins and how far can they take us? Those with wisdom from above and knowledge of kingdom realities should stand tall and be counted so as to nip this cancerous tendencies in the bud.

Nothing good comes easy in life. In order for us to get out of this messy rot and quagmire, there is a price we have to pay. Are we ready for it?

The present administration led by President Mohammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, should be given a chance. The duo might not be saints after all; they might have their own weak points, but please in all sincerity I plead with Nigerians to be patient. Buhari’s integrity is not in doubt, neither is Osinbajo’s.

I can understand the excruciating pains majority of Nigerians are going through at the moment.

I wear your shoes and I know where it pinches the most. I neither belong to APC nor PDP or any other party for that matter. I am apolitical.

I sincerely plead with all and sundry to give this administration a chance and eventually we shall reap in due course. The anti-corruption crusade must be fought in all totality be it at the Federal, state or local government levels. This administration needs the total support and understanding from us all as it journeys to clear the accumulated mess we have inevitably found ourselves.

It’s not going to be easy. Because corruption will have to fight back.

But at the end, they will succumb to the superior power of righteousness and forthrightness. It is only then that we shall breathe a sigh of relief.

I doff my hat for Buhari and Osinbajo, and all the very good people of this administration who mean well and are in tandem with the policies and programmes of the administration. Uneasy, they say, lies the head that wears the crown.

I am not the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress, APC, but as a concerned and bona fide Nigerian brought up in Warri, Delta State and went to one of the very best schools, Government College, Ughelli and the University of Benin, UNIBEN, I stand tall to seriously and earnestly plead with all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, region, political parties, to give this government a chance to marshal out its economic blue print to rescue us all from this bottomless abyss that we have inevitably found ourselves due to the accumulated rot and mess of past administrations. The situation at hand doesn’t call for a blame game or politicking, it is to right the wrongs of the past years. Nigeria, with all its abundance of natural resources, is a prosperous country and shall and must be so according to how the Almighty God had purposed it from creation! NOTHING LESS! NOTHNG MORE!

It is against this backdrop the Abadingo Abadango Foundation, AAF, has come on a rescue mission. We cannot continue to live and think the way we were before. Hence, this REVOLUTION OF THE MIND BODY AND SOUL. NIGERIA MUST SURVIVE!!

*Okotie, Founder/Chairman of Abadingo Abadango Foundation, wrote from Lagos