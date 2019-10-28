Arsenal to hold Granit Xhaka talks after captain’s outburst

Arsenal will meet with captain Granit Xhaka in the next few days to discuss his angry reaction to being substituted during Sunday’s 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace.

Xhaka is due to return to training on Tuesday ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday.

The Football Association will not be taking any action against Xhaka after he was seen swearing and gesturing to Arsenal fans as he was booed off.

Xhaka, who has conceded more fouls (22) than any other Premier League player this season, has been substituted in three of the nine Premier League matches he has featured in this term.

It is not known at this stage whether Arsenal are considering removing the captain’s armband from Xhaka. Asked after the game if Xhaka would remain Arsenal captain, boss Unai Emery said: “Now is not the time to talk about that.”

in their next Premier League match despite signing a new long-term Arsenal contract in June last year. Speaking after Arsenal’s draw with Palace, Gunners head coach Emery admitted Xhaka’s reaction was wrong and refused to back him when asked if he would remain captain.

“He was wrong,” Emery said after the game. “We need to stay calm and speak to him internally about that. He was not right to do that.

“We are working with the club and the players to play under pressure.

“We are going to speak with him because the reaction was wrong. We are here because we have supporters. We work for them and need to have respect for them when they are applauding us and criticizing us.”

Source: Sky Sports

