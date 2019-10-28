Arsenal skipper Xhaka in angry confrontation with fans

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka appeared to swear at the Emirates crowd when he was booed off during ugly scenes midway through the Gunners’ extraordinary 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Despite Arsenal being denied an apparent late winning goal by a controversial VAR intervention, the dominant post-match talking point was an unpleasant flashpoint between the Gunners skipper and the home crowd.

When asked if Xhaka would remain captain, Arsenal boss Unai Emery pointedly replied: “Now is not the time to talk about that.” Already a divisive figure among the Arsenal support, Xhaka’s withdrawal was initially cheered by supporters within the Emirates.

The midfielder responded by waving his arms at the crowd, cupping his ears towards them and, according to some reports, seemingly mouthing an obscenity. ALSO READ: Arsenal held by Palace, as VAR takes centre stage at Emirates Stadium Xhaka then rejected a handshake from his manager, Emery, took off his shirt and stalked down the tunnel. “He was wrong,” Emery said after the game. “We need to stay calm and speak to him internally about that. “We are working with the club and the players to play under pressure. “We are going to speak with Xhaka because the reaction was wrong. We are here because we have supporters. We work for them and need to have respect for them when they are applauding us and criticizing us.”

Source: Sky Sports

