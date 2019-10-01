Arsenal, Man Utd gear up for Europa League ties on StarTimes

By John Egbokhan

Football fans are set to enjoy Europa League matches this Thursday, as Manchester United hit the road to face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar while Arsenal entertain Belgian club Standard Liege at the Emirates stadium.

StarTimes Nigeria yesterday said it will broadcast the games live on three dedicated sports channels, promising fans to prepare for a bonfire of European football action

Last season’s losing finalists , Arsenal kicked off this term’s campaign with an convincing 3-0 away win at German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, courtesy o goals from Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Joe Willock.

But in Standard Liège,Arsenal face an opponent who also won their opening match-day fixture and the stage is set for top of the table confrontation for two attacking-minded sides

Another English side in the competition, Manchester United will take the trip to The Netherlands to confront AZ Alkmaar, who will hope to make the most of the injury woes of the Red Devils, who also hope not to be undone by the artificial pitch at the Kyocera Stadium. The pitch has been described as the worst in Holland,

The Red Devils will be keen to avoid picking up more injuries, with Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, DiogoDalot and Angel Gomes all currently out.

Vanguard