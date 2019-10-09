Arsenal join race for Feyernoord’s £20m-rated midfielder, Orkun Kokcu

Arsenal are monitoring Feyenoord’s teenage midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

The 18-year-old midfielder is fast emerging as one of the brightest prospects in Holland and is attracting interest from clubs across Europe, according to DailyMail report.

The Gunners are understood to be among those watching the teenager closely.

Despite his age, he has been a regular for Feyenoord this season and has played for Turkey Under 21s – though he has also represented Holland at the junior level.

Feyenoord know they will find it difficult to keep hold of Kokcu if one of Europe’s bigger clubs solidify their interest, MailOnline reported.

An offer of around £20million could be enough to tempt Feyenootd into selling Kokcu.

