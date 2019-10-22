Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Arrest threat: Nigerians seek protection of investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo

On 12:48 pmIn Newsby

…As allege threat of arrest emerges over undercover investigations

By David O Royal

Nigerians are currently trending the hashtag on twitter, praying for the safety and protection of an Investigative Journalist,  Fisayo Soyombo whose undercover stories exposed the depth of corruption in Nigerian police cells and prison.

Arrest threat: Nigerians seek protection of investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo
Fisayo Soyombo

Fisayo Soyombo, a former editor of TheCable and a contributor to Al Jazeera, in his undercover story, detailed how Nigerian policemen “pervert the course of justice in their quest for ill-gotten money”.

Soyombo, during his investigation, went undercover with an alias Ojo Olajumoke. He spent days at a cell at Pedro Police Station, Shomolu, Lagos. He also went to the Ikoyi prison where he spent eight days.

His reports contained audio, pictorial and video evidence of corruption in the Nigerian judicial system.

It is learnt that Soyombo, scheduled to speak at a workshop on fake news organised by Goethe Institute on Tuesday evening and is to be arrested at the venue of the event and due to the alleged arrest threat, he pulled out of the event.

Reports have it that the arrest threat is based under Section 29 of the Nigeria Correctional Service Act.

Subsection 1 (d) of the Act states that a person is deemed to have committed an offence if he “procures or facilitates the procurement of communication devices for an inmate or makes conversation or aids the making of conversation through a mobile phone or other devices to an inmate other than as provided in the Correctional Standing Orders and other related correctional policies.”

However, Nigerians have questioned why a journalist who exposed corrupt practices in Nigerian prisons should be arrested for doing what he did.

They, therefore, called on the government to keep Fisayo Soyombo safe and give media the freedom to operate.

See posts from twitter users below

Vanguard Nigeria News 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.