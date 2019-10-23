Arrest my son’s killers, mother cries out to Lagos CP

The family of 14-year-old Qudus Anifowose, allegedly murdered by his teenage neighbour in Ire-Agunfoye, Ikorodu, has called on Lagos Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu, to bring the killers to book.

The bereaved mother, Mrs Risikat Anifowose, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that her late son was last seen with 17-year-old Daniel Amme before his mutilated body was found in their backyard.

According to her, a search party, which was formed when her son went missing on October 14, found his dismembered body in an uncompleted building behind Amme’s house two days later.

Anifowose alleged that police in the area advised her to resolve the murder incident “amicably,” instead of conducting thorough investigation into the matter.

The distraught mother said she was shocked when she later learnt that the police had released her son’s suspected killer and grandmother and allowed both to move out of the community

“Am begging the CP of Lagos State that he should please come to my rescue; the suspected killers of my son are being shielded and helped by the police.

“My son was just 14-year-old and why should he die such a painful death, with his organs being removed, please help me.

“His tongue, heart and private organ was removed and there are still blood stains over the fence on which his body was thrown into the uncompleted building from Amme’s compound.

“We are appealing to the CP of Lagos to ensure proper investigation is carried out and the perpetrators brought to justice accordingly,” she said.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Command Police Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, told NAN that investigations were ongoing to ensure that the culprits were brought to book.

He assured the parents of the deceased that justice would prevail and the perpetrators would be punished accordingly.

“Detectives are on the issue and investigations are ongoing. We assure that the offenders would be brought to book,” the police spokesman said.

