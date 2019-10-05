By Victor Arjiromanus

The Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson has described the arrest and detention of Sahara Reporters’ publisher and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the February presidential election, Omoyele Sowore as undemocratic and suppression of the freedom of expression.

The governor who was the chief guest of honour, said this at the 3rd annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) on the theme, “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward” held at Ikeja Lagos, weekend.

Seriake said this following the continued detention of Sahara Publisher and Presidential Candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and a journalist, Chido Onumah by men of the Department of State Service among others.

‘He said; ‘You can’t have a democracy where people can’t express themselves without fear. The absence of a viable media is the death of democracy.There is need for restraint, respect and professionalism,”

He said, although he was the governor worse criticized by Sahara reporters, he believes tolerance is necessary for a stable democracy.

“No matter how the press or practitioner can be, for the higher interest of the society and our democracy, there must be tolerance. This is a price we must pay for democracy,” he advised.

Governor Dickson called for fundamental constitutional reforms to guarantee stability and space for prosperous Nigeria.

“It is time we have a comprehensive, fundamental constitutional reform”. He said.

Vanguard