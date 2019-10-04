Army kills 4 Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza ambush

Says no casualty recorded by soldiers

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Army said on Friday that its troops prosecuting the war against insurgency on Thursday, October 3, 2019, killed four Boko Haram terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in an ambush operation along Gwoza Axis.

The Army also declared that in the two operations against the terrorist group, no casualty was recorded on the part of its troops.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 division, Col Ado Isa said: “Following credible information from some patriotic Nigerians about terrorists movement along Banki Road Junction, Pulka in Gwoza general area, troops of Special Response Area (SRA) Pulka under the Nigerian Army Super Camp Gwoza, in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force conducted a successful night ambush on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

It resulted in the neutralisation of three terrorists, recovery of 2 AK 47 Rifles and 2 motorcycles.

“Uncomfirmed number of terrorists were reportedly wounded during the ambush.

“There is no casualty on the Nigerian Army or Civilian JTF.

“Items recovered by troops include 2 AK 47 rifles and 2 bicycles.

“Similarly, at about 22:50 hours on 3rd October 2019, in what seems like a reprisal attack to avenge the loss of their members in the ambush conducted by the troops, some marauders/criminals woefully attacked the Delta Company Location of the SRA at Pulka.

“Consequently, troops swiftly responded by effectively repelling the attack, one bandit lost his life and one Ak 47 rifle was recovered.

“No casualty was recorded by the Civ JTF or the troops.

“The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole Brigadier General AK Ibrahim was in SRA Pulka where he interacted with the troops.

He commended the army for the successes so far and urged them to remain committed and unwavering in the struggle to end the insurgency soon.

