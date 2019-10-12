Army capture 10 Boko Haram commanders, foot soldiers in Borno

Ndahi Marama – MAIDUGURI

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have captured 10 suspected Boko Haram commanders during raids on the terrorists’ hideouts in Borno State.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Illiyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, troops have equally stepped up the effective blockade of Boko Haram’s logistics supply routes and arrested some of their key logistics suppliers.

The statement reads: “During a successful sting operation conducted on 9 October 2019 by troops of the 26Task Force Brigade, 10 suspected key Boko Haram members were reportedly captured while attempting to sneak into some communities around Bitta in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State in a bid to escape the troops’ sustained onslaught against them.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested criminals are ranked higher than the Amir in the criminals’ hierarchy. Many of them have been identified to have operated combat vehicles during the infamous Boko Haram attack on Gwoza in 2014.

“The arrested suspects include Shettima Mustapha Umar, Abba Buji, Alhaji Bukar Madu-(KAHID – a Boko Haram terrorists’ equivalent of a Brigadier General), Ali Hassan (Boko Haram Terrorist Imam), Alkali Laminu, Bukur Mustapha, Buba Umaru (Alias Black Uhuru) also a KAHID, Madu Nosobe, Mustapha Hussaine and Umar Jeddum all from Bama LGA of Borno State.

“It is gratifying to note that one of the arrested suspects, Alhaji Bukar Modu is Serial 89 on the high profile Boko Haram leaders wanted list published by the authorities of the Nigerian Army.

“Similarly, in 1 Division Area of Responsibility, troops of 1 Division Garrison Tactical Headquarters responded to a reported cattle rustling incident.

“Acting on reliable information from the locals, the troops intercepted the suspected criminals along with the rustled animals while attempting to cross Polewire Labi, a community in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

“On sighting the approaching troops however, the criminal bandits abandoned the 23 rustled cows and fled into the forest. Consequently, the animals were recovered by the troops while efforts are on to identify their owners for eventual release to them..

Vanguard