Armed robbers kill two in community raid in Niger State

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Two people have been confirmed killed during a raid of suspected armed robbers in Gwaraka community in Tafa Local government area of Niger State.

The raid on the Community was said to have occurred around 3 am on Monday and lasted for about three hours and also left many people seriously injured.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Honorable Abdullahi Bawa Wuse who disclosed this when he received the Niger state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), George Uwem Edem at the House of Assembly in

Minna yesterday said the suspected robbers carried out their dastardly act by moving from house to house and mercilessly beating occupants of the houses and ended up carting away with cash and other valuables.

The Speaker who is from the Constituency said he heard a distress call from his people after the robbers had ended the operation.

“In Gwaraka community in Tafa local government, armed robbers had a field day as they killed two people when they invaded the village around 3 am today for about three hours.

“My people called me, they said the robbers began the operation from 3 am and moved from house to house,” the Speaker lamented.

He (Niger State’s Speaker) lamented lack of security in the community stating that in the raid of over three hours, no security was at hand to help the community.

“It is not fair that there is no police station in this community. Even the outstation has only two policewomen and what could they have done in a situation like this? ”

Wuse bemoaned the security situation in the state and called on the relevant bodies to be more alert to their responsibilities by taking steps towards curbing the rising insecurity in the state.

“We cannot continue to lose lives resulting from banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery. The security situation in the state is getting out of hand and we need to find a way of addressing it.

“We must stand up as a state to collectively fight this menace, we cannot continue to allow it to happen. Our people cannot continue to suffer and face these problems all the time.”

