Arik Air resumes flight operations to Owerri

Arik Air said on Monday it would resume flight services to the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, from October 21.

The airline Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

Ilegbodu said the airline suspended flights to Owerri early this year due to operational exigencies, adding that since then passengers had been yearning for a return of the carrier.

He said the re-launch of flights to Owerri came on the heels of resumption of services to Warri by the airline on September 6.

“We made a promise to our esteemed customers that we will be returning to the routes that were suspended earlier in the year and our resumption of flights to Warri and now Owerri are promises kept.

“In the coming weeks, the airline will be returning to more previously suspended destinations as well as opening more routes to cope with passengers’ demands,’’ Ilegbodu added. (NAN)

