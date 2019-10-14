Breaking News
Translate

Arik Air resumes flight operations to Owerri

On 1:56 pmIn Newsby

Arik Air said on Monday it would resume flight services to the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, from October 21.

Arik Airline

The airline Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

Ilegbodu said the airline suspended flights to Owerri early this year due to operational exigencies, adding that since then passengers had been yearning for a return of the carrier.

He said the re-launch of flights to Owerri came on the heels of resumption of services to Warri by the airline on September 6.

“We made a promise to our esteemed customers that we will be returning to the routes that were suspended earlier in the year and our resumption of flights to Warri and now Owerri are promises kept.

“In the coming weeks, the airline will be returning to more previously suspended destinations as well as opening more routes to cope with passengers’ demands,’’ Ilegbodu added. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.