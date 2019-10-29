Appeal court verdict shatters the Political dynasty of the Ubas – YPP

…As Senator Ifeanyi Ubah holds Olive Branch to the Ubas

By Henry Umoru

THE Young Progressives Party, YPP, Tuesday said that with the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Enugu which affirmed the electoral victory of Senator

, Anambra South, the political dynasty of the Ubas in the Senatorial District and the state.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja over the ruling of the Court of Appeal, National Chairman of YPP), Bishop Amakiri says marked the end of the Senatorial dynasty of the Ubas who have occupied the Anambra South Senatorial Seat since 1999.

The Eldest of them who first occupied the Senatorial seat was Dr. Ugochukwu Uba, then Andy Uba and the younger one who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Chris Uba.

According to YPP National Chairman, the decision of the court has also demystified the so-called big political parties, stressing that a candidate can win election on the platform of any political party as long as that candidate is popular with the people.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum, Upstream, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who hailed the victory, however held out an Olive branch to the Uba brother, stressing that together they can achieve greater things for the people of Anambra State.

He said, “I want to extend my hands of friendship to the Uba brothers, I want them to join me so that together, we can build a greater Anambra South senatorial district. I believe that together we can do bigger things.

“I have bigger plans for my state. Being a young politician, I have a long way to go in politics. The victory means a lot to Senator Ifeanyin Ubah, describing it as victory for democracy.

“This is a victory for the entire people of the Anambra South senatorial district , my state and the nation in general. I thank my party for standing for me and giving me the necessary support.

“It was a contest and I know my input in the state. I believe it is a case of no Victor, No Vanquish. I don’t I should be talking of retiring anybody. The most important thing is that I have a strong edge over them in Anambra South senatorial district. I want them to join me so that we would collectively give value to our people. We are in politics to give value to our people. So, I’m extending my hands of fellowship to them.

“My party is behind me and I’m going nowhere. It is going to be a wonderful thing for Nigeria. I have tasted other parties. I’m in YPP, that is where we would take off from.

“I have paid my prize, I love my people, there is no doubt about it. I don’t think there is any politician that can beat me in the Anambra South senatorial district based on things that I have done for my people and they know that I’m committed to them. It is not easy to contest under an “unknown” party and defeat those who contested on the platform of bigger parties in just two months.”

“To the glory of God, the Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu this morning( yesterday) affirmed my electoral victory as Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

“The appellate court in a lead judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Ibrahim M. Saulawa, upheld the decision of the tribunal and dismissed the appeals of Chief Chris Uba of PDP and Senator Andy Uba of APC for lacking merit.

“Today’s ( yesterday’s) judgment is indeed a clear indication that the third arm of government is the last hope of the common man. This is indeed a victory for democracy, Anambra South and Nigeria at large. I want to appreciate the judiciary for rising up to its solemn responsibility of ensuring that justice prevailed without fear of favour or prejudice.

“I wish to specially thank my wife and family who have stood with me through the entire process, you all have been a reliable and firm pillar of support who have shown me the meaning of consistency and faithfulness through your love for me.”

“I also want to use this medium to salute the gallantry of my friends, critical sponsors, well wishers and supporters who stood firmly with me through the course of this electoral battle. They should hold their heads high as persons who stood up to be counted when I needed them most, I will never be able to repay your kindness and steadfastness. History will be kind to you all!

“I dedicate this victory to God from whom leadership comes. To Ndi Anambra Anambra South, I promise to continue to deliver on the sacred mandate given to me by the people. Our goal is closer now than ever and the path is now clear for focused piloting of Anambra South’s affairs to the much expected higher levels. I am convinced that a glorious future is beckoning Anambra South and Igbo Nation.

“May I also use this medium to once again, appreciate the disposition of Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, who accepted the election result in good faith and opted to respect the will of the people. Your conduct has reaffirmed the faith you have in God and I sincerely look forward to fruitfully synergizing with you for the betterment of Ndi Anambra South and Anambra State in general.

‘Now that the legal battles are over, the Igbo Economic Recovery Agenda can now come on full course. It is my belief that with the verdict of the Appeal court, we should give peace a chance. Now is the time to focus on the daunting task of rebuilding and recovering Anambra South and the Igbo economy from its present state of underdevelopment and wanton set back in all facets.

“I am under no illusion that I can realize this vision alone as I have always believed that the task of society building cannot be realized single handedly by any leader, but by the collective effort of every one of us. I hereby stretch a hand of fellowship and urge Chief Chris Uba, Senator Andy Uba, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu as well as the electorate, men and women of goodwill, to join hands with me as we strive to actualize the task of rebuilding and developing Anambra South. No victor, no vanquished!

“It is my sincere hope that with your relentless support, ideas and prayers, I will continue to fashion our legislative interventions for the development of my Senatorial District, the South eastern economy and Nigeria at large.”

Speaking further, YPP National Chairman; Amakiri said, “A precedent has been set with the electoral and judicial victory recorded by our party. We should departing from the mentality of the big wig parties especially the APC and the PDP. It doesn’t matter the party you belong to, you will win if your people want you. This is a victory of the people.

“A dynasty has been shattered in the Anambra Senatorial District. We started from the grassroots and the Appeal Court confirmed it. Nobody can take this victory from us because we went to the election with the best material and our people, the electorate, confirm this at the poll.

“Before now, people believe that the Uba brothers are the only people that could win election in the Anambra South senatorial district. The dynasty has been shattered. The Uba brothers are no where to be found. If they are very popular Ifeanyi Ubah wouldn’t have enjoyed the landslide victory with over 37, 000 votes ahead of them. How can you challenge such victory? Their mentality of being the owner of the game has been demystified. They used to see it as their birthright but they have been proven wrong.”

