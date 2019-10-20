The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State says the criticism of the planned expansion of Iwo-Road interchange in Ibadan with N8 billion by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a demonstration of the party’s insensitivity to the plight of commuters in the axis.

A statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan by Mr Akeem Olatunji, the state PDP Publicity Secretary, also accused APC of showing disregard for the state economy which, it said, had been bleeding owing to loss of several man-hours due to perennial traffic congestion at the interchange.

Adetunji said that the immediate response to the criticism by the APC on the project was to educate the party on the forward-looking approach already adopted by Gov. Seyi Makinde in solving the problem of the interchange.

“Let us place it on record that Iwo Road is not just a segment of a road located within the Oyo state capital; it is an interchange that has become the melting point of all travellers within Nigeria.

“It brings those coming from the North face to face with travellers across the South-West, South-South and South-East as well.

“The criticism by the APC shows a clear insensitivity to the plight of commuters who daily waste lots of man-hours trying to wade through the sea of traffic around the interchange.

“Makinde is not only on point with the decision to reconstruct Iwo Road but has also shown his humane character by choosing to directly explain the developmental objectives to the people around the area.

“It will shock the APC to note that the people who worship at the Adogba mosque and others who will be affected by the demolition exercise have gladly adopted the governor’s decision, following the interface.

“We are reassured by the fact that the PDP government has, in less than five months, designed and started implementing a holistic solution to the perennial Iwo Road traffic problem,” the party said.

