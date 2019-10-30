APC to PDP: Jettison destructive agenda following Supreme Court’s verdict

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict which dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the 2019 general election.

The APC said in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, that following the earlier judgement of the 2019 presidential election petition tribunal which dismissed in its entirety the PDP and Atiku’s petition, the apex court was apt in dismissing the appeal for lacking merit.

The statement read: “The party hails the judiciary for standing firm in the face of the PDP and Atiku’s subterfuge and for siding with the Nigerian electorate who through their votes decided to do away with PDP’s ignominious past and re-elect the President Buhari-led APC administration which has ushered in a new era of progressive growth for our country.”

According to the APC, the Supreme Court’s ruling has finally affirmed President Buhari’s election victory and hence the Atiku and the PDP must jettison their destructive and disruptive agenda against the state.

The party added: “We enjoin the PDP and Atiku to jettison their destructive and disruptive agenda against Nigeria, which they have made up their minds to pursue for the next four years.

“The PDP and Atiku should not confuse opposition politics for their unpatriotic agenda. Democratic politics cannot be practised in the state of anarchy, confusion which the PDP and Atiku wish to achieve. Such a diabolic plan will definitely fail.

“Going forward, President Buhari-led APC government will continue to focus on delivering our Next Level plans for the country.”

Vanguard