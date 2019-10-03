APC to appeal tribunal’s verdict on Sokoto governorship poll

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State said on Thursday it would appeal the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, disclosed this in a statement in Sokoto.

Achida described the judgement as unfair saying, ”APC wishes to categorically reject it entirely. We believe that the judgement has turned justice on its head.

”Our lawyers are studying details of the judgement with a view to filing an appeal at the appropriate court of law.”

He urged APC supporters and loyalists in the state to remain calm and peaceful while the party explores all available legal means to reclaim the mandate.

He thanked party members and people of the state for their support and loyalty and pledged that APC remained committed to defending their interest.

The three-member panel on Wednesday dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abbas Bawale, held that the petitioners failed to establish their claims on non- compliance with the Electoral Act and over-voting. (NAN)

Vanguard