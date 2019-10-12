APC state chairmen meet as 10-day ultimatum to NWC expires

By Omeiza Ajayi

Barring any last-minute change of plan, the Forum of State Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would Sunday converge on Abuja to adopt a common position on salient issues afflicting the party, the 10-day ultimatum given to the party hierarchy to effect drastic changes, having elapsed.

The forum had on September 23 issued an ultimatum to the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC)

The chairmen had in a letter to the APC NWC complained about the party’s faulty reward system, alleging that they were being treated like outcasts while those who never worked for the victory of the party in the last general elections have been given front-row positions in the current administration.

They had also called for the filling of all vacant positions in the party, as a way of strengthening it for the challenges ahead.

Vanguard gathered that today’s meeting of the state chairmen which is expected to hold in Abuja would review developments in the aftermath of the expiration of the ultimatum.

Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the party, Ini Okopido, who confirmed that the forum will meet to discuss issues aimed at reinvigorating the party added: “We will meet but to narrow it down to just filling of vacant positions, is not the way to put it. Recall that we had recently put out a publication which you may have read, about certain issues we fill need urgent attention to the party’s leadership. This meeting is therefore premised on that ground and the whole aim is to make our party stay in the best possible fighting form, to meet the aspirations of our people.”

After the last elections, some national offices of the party had been one vacant. They include the office of the National Secretary which became vacant following the election of the occupant, Mai Mala Buni, as Governor of Yobe State.

Also, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Niyi Adebayo, was appointed as the Minister of Industries, Trade and Investments by President Muhammadu Buhari while the National Auditor of the party, George Moghalu, has also been appointed as the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority NIWA. The office of the National Vice Chairman, Northwest is also vacant.