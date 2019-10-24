APC, PDP boast ahead campaign flag-off

PDP candidate is strange to Kogi — APC

Accept defeat, PDP tells Bello, alleges plot to abort its campaign

By Boluwaji Obahopo & Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of their campaign flag-off the ruling APC and main opposition PDP are in war of words over their chances of winning the governorship election. PDP will flag-off its campaign today and that of the APC will be tomorrow. While the APC campaign team said it is sure of retaining power because the PDP candidate, Engr Musa Wada, does not have grassroots support, the PDP asked Governor Yahaya Bello to accept defeat and stop wasting his time and public funds campaigning.

The APC Governorship Campaign Council hailed party members at the grassroots for turning out en mass to show solidarity to the party’s candidate. Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Campaign, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said the impressive turnout of people at the ward rallies held across the 237 wards has reassured APC of victory at the poll.

He said the ward rallies, which were meant to “test the microphone” ahead of the “Tsunamic Flag-off” at Idah this weekend have shown that the state belongs to APC.

“The sound we are getting from the microphone test across the wards in the state is a clear indication that the people are ready to give GYB and CEDO the opportunity to do more for Kogi State.

“From Yagba West to Idah and Olamaboro, the sounds were quite reassuring of the resolution of the Kogi people to continue to trust the best administration in the history of Kogi State. We thank the people for coming out in their thousands at our different wards and we commend them for their peaceful conduct which is the hallmark of our governorship campaign as a party and as a people.

“The messages are very clear. We are showcasing excellent governance and unmatched leadership positives. We are showcasing unprecedented feats in healthcare delivery, agriculture, education, road construction and many others. We are displaying the unity we have brought to our dear state. We are not interested in violence. We are accepted by the people of the state from the villages to the urban centres. The acceptance is resounding and deafening.

“The PDP Candidate is a wet-log who is struggling with the legality of his nomination and the fact that he is strange to the people and the state is strange to him. He needs to understand the people and their needs and expectations before aspiring to lead them,’’ he said.

Fanwo alleged that the PDP has “completely lost it’s steering and referred to the opposition party as a “keg of frivolities” that ‘’are unprepared for this election. They are overburdened by their failure to organize themselves internally. What they do now is to issue baseless statements and peddle falsehood.”

PDP to Yayaha Bello: Accept defeat

Countering, the PDP advised Governor Bello to read the handwriting on the wall, do himself good by accepting defeat and stop wasting public funds on what it called a fruitless campaign to get re-elected.

The PDP in a statement by its National Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it has the support of over 70 per cent of registered voters in 18 of the 21 local governments of the state, even ahead of the official campaign flag-off ceremony in Lokoja, today.

The statement read: “The party notes that though it has uncovered plots by the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Governor Bello to frustrate the flag-off ceremony.

“Our members and supporters, in their millions, are already several steps ahead, ready to confront and stop the APC and Governor Bello on their trails.

“Since we kicked off our grassroots campaigns in the last few weeks, the PDP has continued to receive overwhelming support, solidarity and endorsements from all segments of the voting population including political leaders and community groups, workers, pensioners, students, youth groups, business groups, professionals, and a host of other Kogites who have become despondent with the excruciating misrule of Yahaya Bello.

“This army of the Kogi people is fully rallied against any plot by the APC to derail any stage of the electoral process and they will not allow any infringement by anybody, no matter the machination.

“Governor Bello and the APC ought to have known that it is all over for them. The spontaneous public jubilation that greeted the retrieval of PDP’s mandate of Barrister Shaba Ibrahim, for the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency, at the Court of Appeal, despite the machinations of the APC, reinforces the imminent triumph of the PDP and the people in the November 16 governorship election.

“The people of Kogi State are ready for this election and cannot wait to kick out Governor Bello and vote in their candidate, PDP’s Engr. Musa Wada as their next governor.’’