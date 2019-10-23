APC not ready for free , fair poll — Diri

Meanwhile, Senator Douye Diri, has again raised the alarm that the APC is not ready for a peaceful election in the state.

Senator Diri said the recent activities of the opposition party and their continual boasts and threats to PDP supporters was an indication of their plot to compromise the election.

He spoke in Yenagoa when he received in audience delegations from British High Commission and US Embassy Office in Nigeria.

The PDP candidate said the party is firmly rooted in Bayelsa and would not need to engage in violence to win the forthcoming polls.

His words: “We don’t want violence. Election is not war, you don’t need gun. We are ready for a peaceful free and fair election unlike our main opponent. APC is not ready for election. They are banking on violence, they want to use federal might, military and police. They are planning to write results.

“We are also calling on INEC and the security agents to remain neutral in the election. INEC must help Nigeria’s democracy to grow. The Osun and Kano elections are still fresh in our memory. PDP clearly won those elections but for the inconclusiveness introduced by INEC to give victory to the APC.

The PDP candidate appealed to the two international bodies to beam their searchlight on the conduct of the November 16 governorship election.

The US Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo and Leader of the British High Commission team, Sarabjit Singh, said they were in the state to advocate peaceful election by meeting with leading candidates in the election.

Pierangelo, said the US Embassy would raise an election observer team to monitor the conduct of the election across the state, insisting that they will support relevant stakeholders to achieve credible poll.