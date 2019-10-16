APC Chair wasn’t attacked but failed to observe protocol, Obaseki insists

…’ Nobody attacked you’ —Obaseki

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki who has been at loggerheads with the party chairman has insisted that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was never attacked in the state as being alleged.

Obaseki also insisted that the APC national chairman who is also a former governor of the State should observe protocols while visiting the State.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media, Communication and Public Affairs, Crusoe Osagie, the governor said the APC National Chairman never informed his office, the Commissioner of Police or the State Director of the Department of State Services DSS for security, while on a visit to the state.

The governor noted that the Commissioner of Police was in the best position to give a report of any attack on the national chairman of APC and the security situation in Edo State and he has done so dispassionately.

