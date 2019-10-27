APC cautions PDP’s Wada against violence as Nov.16 draws near

The leadership of the APC in Kogi State has cautioned the PDP candidate in the November 16th governorship election, Engr Musa Wada and his supporters against the use of violence.

The warning, the party said, is coming on the heels of the PDP’s alleged sponsorship of hoodlums to vandalise posters, billboards and other campaign materials used for yesterday’s campaign flag-off in Idah which the entire town was on lockdown.

“It was clear that the turnout of party supporters and the people of Kogi East to receive the Governor at Idah yesterday was devastating for the opposition but we caution them to avoid politics of violence”

The ruling party said the PDP is jittery because of the massive turn out it recorded on Saturday which signifies the wholesome acceptance of the policies and programmes of the Governor Yahaya Bello led administration in the state.

It, therefore, urged security agencies, good governance advocates, civil society and other non-governmental organisations, faith-based bodies and other interest groups to take note of the alleged violence being meted the APC and its supporters by the PDP and its candidate.

As far as APC is concerned, November 16 poll is about efforts of its candidate, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his deputy, Hon Edward Onoja to bring about socio-economic and infrastructural development for Kogi State, against the interest of the PDP to solidify the family and ethnic ventures that they run.

According to the APC, “It would be recalled that the Governor, as part of activities to flag off the APC campaign, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Idah – Agenebode bridge to directly connect the North and Southern Nigeria; commissioned new laboratories, a clinic and a water factory at the State College of Health Sciences and Technology in Idah”.

The Governor, his deputy, Hon Edward Onoja and the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Arike Ayoade were conferred with Chieftaincy titles by the Attach Igala, HRM Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II at his palace in Idah.

PDP’s Engr Wada is yet to release a statement of this latest allegation. However, Vanguard recalls that the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, has told PC’s Yahaya Bello to be ready to vacate the Lugard house after the November 16th election. H e said this after the PDP held a Mega rally in Lokoja.

