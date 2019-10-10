APC can’t garner 20% of votes in Kogi, Bayelsa states, PDP boasts

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, taunted the All Progressives Congress, APC, and their candidates in the governorship candidates in the November 16 elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, saying they cannot score up to 20 per cent of votes.

The party also said the APC would fail to attain the statutory 25 per cent of the votes in two-thirds of local governments of the states, “as it cannot boast of genuine followership having failed to consolidate any foothold in the two states.”

In a statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, the party said this is so “because it is overwhelmingly evident that the PDP has the highest demography of members, supporters and volunteers in all the electoral units, wards and local governments, ready for the polls and not even the APC’s recourse to violence, blackmail, manipulations and rituals can sway the resolve of the people in both states.”

The statement continued: “There is already a consensus that APC’s candidates; the anti-people Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, as well as David Lyon of Bayelsa State, are no match for PDP’s versatile Engr Musa Wada and cerebral Senator Douye Diri’s popularity in their respective states.

“For the people of Kogi State, the November 16 election is a determined march for freedom; for inevitable emancipation from the stranglehold of the repressive, vindictive, exploitative and corrupt APC administration.

“The Kogi election is a direct referendum against Governor Yahaya Bello whose administration has become synonymous with deprivation, poverty, violence and death, most times by suicides. November 16 is a date Governor Yahaya Bello must keep with the millions he viciously deprived of their means of livelihood; a date with millions who have suffered untold hardship over unpaid salaries and pensions; a date with Kogi youths whose common patrimony he squandered in his reckless wasteful misgovernance; indeed, nothing will deliver Governor Bello from the crushing verdict of the ballot box.”

It also added that in Bayelsa, “the APC, having no toehold, is almost non-existent as the people are already rallied behind our candidate, Senator Diri, in their collective quest to consolidate on the good governance entrenched by Governor Seriake Dickson.”

