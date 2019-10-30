By Providence Emmanuel

THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, yesterday, disclosed that manufacturers lose over N20 billion annually due to poor infrastructure while it raised concerns over the dilapidated infrastructure in the Amuwo Odofin and Kirikiri industrial zones.

Chairman, MAN, Apapa Branch, Engr. Frank Onyebu, raised the concern at a media briefing in Lagos.

He said: “Manufacturers lose over N20 billion on an annual basis as a result of the dilapidated infrastructure within and around the industrial estates.”

He said the resultant toll on the roads within the estate is unimaginable as factories in the zone have continued to record stock of unsold inventories

He said: “The situation is now threatening the continued existence of companies within the industrial areas. This is more so because the drivers of these invading articulated vehicles, who take instructions from no one, most often than not, take over every inch of the roads thereby making access to members’ factories a daily torment.

“Members and visitors often have to park their vehicles along the way and trek down to factory premises while customers who are unwilling or unable to access members’ factories have had to divert to factories with better access.

“We call on the government to deploy resources to manage the traffic within the industrial zones and also provide palliative measures to make the roads motorable. We would also appreciate a complete rehabilitation and construction of these roads in the longer term.”

Besides, he said that the situation of the road has overreaching security and safety implications, such as containers falling off vehicles and landing on other road users; members are exposed to dangers of being robbed by miscreants who usually show their presence in chaotic situations.

“Moreover, Fire Service and other emergency agencies would not be able to access factories located within the industrial zones if there is an emergency,” he said.