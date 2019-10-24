Anxiety in Zaria over proposed bill to ban sale, consumption of alcohol

Ben Agande – Kaduna

Anxiety is mounting in Zaria as authorities of Sabon Gari local government area of the state proposed an edict to ban the sale and consumption of alcohol within the local government area.

At a public hearing organised by the legislative arm of local government on the proposed edict Thursday, hotel and beer parlour owners objected to the proposed ban saying the local government authorities do not have such powers BB it were only authorised to regulate the sale of alcohol.

The legislative council had in a letter dated 21st October, 2019 invited Hotel and Beer Parlour Proprietors Association, otherwise known as Liquor Association to the public hearing for their inputs into the edict.

But in their submission through their legal counsel, Mr Daniel Peter, the hoteliers noted that LG in Nigeria have the power to license, regulate and control sales of liquor, but they do not have power to prohibit the sales or consumption of alcohol.

According to the association, section 5 and 6 of the proposed edict clearly prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol and this is outside the legislative powers of Local Governments.

He further pointed out that section 7 of the proposed law which talked about prostitution had been legislated by the Kaduna State Assembly in section 169 of the Kaduna State Penal code which is applicable and enforceable in Sabon Gari LG based on it’s constitutional powers.

Instead, the hoteliers recommended that “the proposed Bill should, in fact, be on licensing, regulation and control of the sale of liquor as clearly stated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and not to prohibit sale and and consumption of alcohol in Sabon Gari should be guided by its legislative powers conferred by the Constitution and not arrogate unto itself extra powers outside the provisions of the law.

“That in exercising its Constitutional powers of control in this regards, sale of alcohol can be exempted in open.

“That all persons who sell alcohol within the Local Government must belong to liquor Association within the Local Government for easy identification, regulation and control.

“That the Local Government should only give licence for sell of alcohol or liquor to persons approved by Liquor Association within the Local Government so as to ensure easy/proper regulation and control.”

Also, pushing for the suspension of the Bill at the hearing, the Represenatives of local liquor sellers known as ‘Brukutu’, Mr Richard Sankai said outlawing sales of alcohol in the local government area will affect the livelihood of the sellers since most of them are widows who depend on the business to take care of their families.

Meanwhile, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Zaria, said no religious body advocated or preached for the sale and consumption of liquor, but urged the council to thread with caution in handling the proposed Bill in accordance with the Constitution of the country.

The JNI and CAN were respectively represented by Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi and Pastor Moses Haruna.

