Anthony Joshua must beat Ruiz to regain his manager’s trust — Oboh

By Jacob Ajom

Former WBA international light heavyweight boxing champion Peter Oboh has tasked former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua to ensure he beats up Andy Ruiz in their return match in December in order to regain his manager’s confidence.

Reacting to a statement credited to Joshua’s manager Mr Eddie Hearns on Skysports, that win or lose in his December 7th clash against Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua will most likely face Tyson Fury next, Oboh said the statement shows how uncertain Hearns had become of his ward’s ability.

“Eddie Hearns knows his onions very well as a promoter. He does not have to put all his eggs in one basket,” the former boxing champion said.

He said Hearns statement smacks of a manager who has lost confidence in his ward.

Oboh who was also British and commonwealth light heavyweight champion remarked that any wise promoter that wishes to remain at the top does not get emotionally attached to any particular boxer rather he is attached to their performances which is winning.

“Only that way can the boxer bring great fund and fame to his organisation. In boxing, like any other sport, money talks,” the former champion said, adding that it takes millions of Dollars to make a champion. “And for more millions to come to the table, the champion must keep winning, lest bankruptcy won’t be far-fetched.”

He said, “that is what Joshua must take note of as he goes into the ring against the champion who took the belts from him early this year. He must beat him to regain his manager’s confidence and trust in him.

“I love Joshua but stand with Hearns on hoping for the best and preparing for the worst. Every great promoter knows that champions come and go.”

