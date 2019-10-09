Another UNILAG lecturer suspended for sexual harassment

Adesina Wahab and Elizabeth Uwandu

A lecturer in the Department of Economics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Samuel Oladipo, has been suspended by the management of the institution following his indictment in the second stream of the BBC Africa Eye video titled: “Sex for Admission.”

He was caught for demanding sex from an undercover admission seeker in exchange for a place in the school.

Oladipupo becomes the second lecturer to be suspended by the university within a week over the sex for mark saga. The first lecturer to be suspended was Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts, who was caught in the first part of the 30 minutes video titled: “Sex for Grades” also aired by BBC African Eye. He was also caught demanding sex from an undercover journalist.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNLAG, Prof. Ouwatoyin Ogundipe, confirmed the suspension of Dr. Oladipo by the university management and that he will face a panel.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; wife of the President, Aisha Buhari; and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have called for the prosecution of the lecturers indicted in the documentary, while calling for the cleansing of the system.

Gbajabiamila, while reacting to the scandal in a series of tweets, lamented the damage caused by sexual assaults to young people in the society.

He tweeted, “The revelations in the @BBCAfrica #SexForGrades documentary bring to the fore (the) despicable practices that have victimised too many young people, denied them their sense of self-worth and left them with psychological wounds that often never heal.

“These revelations call for a moment of reckoning, not only for those lecturers, whose abuse of their positions and the trust of their students have been caught on tape but (also) those who are still hiding in the shadows.

“Our higher institutions, where this culture of abuse has been allowed to thrive, must also acknowledge their responsibility and act to put an end to these shameful practices. We owe our children that much.”

