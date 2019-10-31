Breaking News
Translate

Another fuel tanker falls in Onitsha

On 4:01 pmIn Newsby

Vincent Ujumadu

ANOTHER tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fell into a ditch along Onitsha/Enugu expressway in Onitsha on Thursday.

The tanker was said to be coming from Benin, Edo State and was heading towards Enugu when it fell into the ditch near the Chipex filling station close to Zik’s roundabout.

An eyewitness said the driver lost control of the vehicle following suspected brake failure.

The content of the tanker spilled into the culvert and police had cordoned off the area.

The firefighters had already arrived at the scene of the incident and the police had advised residents of the area to stay clear in order to prevent any disaster.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang also arrived at the scene for on the spot assessment.

 

Vanguard

 

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.