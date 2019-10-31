Vincent Ujumadu

ANOTHER tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fell into a ditch along Onitsha/Enugu expressway in Onitsha on Thursday.

The tanker was said to be coming from Benin, Edo State and was heading towards Enugu when it fell into the ditch near the Chipex filling station close to Zik’s roundabout.

An eyewitness said the driver lost control of the vehicle following suspected brake failure.

The content of the tanker spilled into the culvert and police had cordoned off the area.

The firefighters had already arrived at the scene of the incident and the police had advised residents of the area to stay clear in order to prevent any disaster.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang also arrived at the scene for on the spot assessment.

Vanguard