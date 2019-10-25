Another building collapses in Lagos, no casualty recorded — LASEMA

Says building served quit abatement notice since 2017

Collapse due to distress

Govt may likely confiscate property

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the collapse of yet another two-storey building at 7, Rufai Street, Makinde, Ojuelegba, Lagos.

LASEMA boss, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said there was no casualty as occupants quickly vacated the structure before it caved in.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the structure had been marked for demolition and abatement notice served on the occupants to vacate in 2017. And were again served 2019 before the latest eventual collapse.

There were 11 flats in the structure. LASEMA added that Lagos State government might likely confiscate the property according to policy of the state government on distressed collapsed structures in the state.

Stop engaging quacks in building designs architects warn

To stem the rising incidents of building collapse across the country, the Nigerian Institute of Architects NIA, has advocated stringent action against quacks who engage in building construction without pre-requisite knowledge and certification.

NIA President, Festus Njoku, who spoke at the 58th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the professional body in Lagos last last, said that engaging quacks to help in building project comes with its own implication which includes loss of lives as a result of building collapse.

“It’s very unfortunate that our society does not understand the importance of professionals. Most of the building collapses across the country were as a result of involving somebody who is not a professional to take up the job meant for professionals.

“When some people have jobs, they will engage someone who just finished his National Youth Service that doesn’t know the rudiment of the profession because they don’t want to pay professional fee. When such buildings collapse, they generalise the blame.

“At every construction site, the best thing to do is to put in place project sign board which will state all the professionals listed in the project. During our evaluation and monitoring, we try to cross check all this things but many people don’t do it,” NIA boss noted.

Njoku pointed out that unless there are laws that sanction both the person that engages a quack and the quack, Nigeria will continue to lose its citizens as a result of building collapse. “There is need for law that will sentence to jail professionals whose negligence results to building collapse. This will make people to seat tight,” he added.

